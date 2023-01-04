Mary Alice (Ploegert) Anderson, 87, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 2, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 12 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Allan I. Branham, 69, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wed., Jan. 11, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 11 at the church.
Michael T. Burke, 86, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday, Jan. 13, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
Nancy J. Burkheimer, 53, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
George Leonard Crisman, 76, Lake Geneva, died Sept. 29 at Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 7 at the funeral home.
Kevin E. Legler, 62, Evansville, died Monday, Jan. 2, at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansvile.
Loretta F. “Lori” Schrank, 75, Milton, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Gary A. Selinko, 69, Lake Geneva, died Monday, Jan. 2, at Vista Medical Center, Waukegan, Illinois. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Gene M. Smith, 96, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
