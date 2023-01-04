Mary Alice (Ploegert) Anderson, 87, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 2, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 12 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Allan I. Branham, 69, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wed., Jan. 11, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 11 at the church.