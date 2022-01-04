Linda Allston, 70, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home.
Douglas Goodger, 76, Milton, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Dr. James Meloyd Loftus, 87, Lake Geneva, died Monday, Jan. 3, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation wiwll be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Jan 8 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Mary Ann Lund, 85, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Jack D. Spencer, 88, Delavan, died Monday, Jan. 3, at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Joanne M. Sperry, 85, Evansville, died Monday, Jan. 3, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at noon Friday, Jan. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 7 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Hector J. Vela, 71, Delavan, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at St. Andrew Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 11 at the church.
