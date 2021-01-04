Sterle Wyman Dexter, 91, Milton, died Sunday, Jan. 3, at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Betty Lou Drinkwater, 82, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Yvonne M. Eithun, 69, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Margaret M. Konz, 94, Delavan, died Sunday, Jan. 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, town of Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Holly J. Losching, 74, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 1, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 8 at the park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sandra J. (Huxhold) Mitchell, 77, Delavan, died Saturday, Jan. 2, at Lakeland Healthcare Center, town of Geneva. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Ronald J. Slater, 51, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.