Marie L. Albanese, 94, Milton, died Dec. 23 at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 8 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Linda F. (Pounds) Allston, 70, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Margaret Beeman, 94, Beloit, died Saturday, Jan. 1, at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home, Friendship. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 7 at the funeral home.
Billy Gene Chism, 88, Hampshire, Illinois, formerly Sharon, died Saturday, Jan. 1, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Douglas Allen Goodger, 76, Milton, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at home. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Mark E. Jacob, 70, Edgerton, died Sunday, Jan. 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Jan. 8 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Rita M. (Carpenter) Jay, 84, Edgerton, died Saturday, Jan. 1, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Rock River Cemetery, town of Jefferson. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Kathleen D. (Trewyn) Larson, 58, Beloit, died Dec. 27 in Madison. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Micheal Eugene Sands, 56, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 1, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sarah “Jane” Wolf, 91, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 31, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
