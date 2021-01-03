Dorothy V. (Birkholz) Decker, 95, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 8 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charles Robert Martin "Chuck" Delaney, 83, Elkhorn, died Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Frank J. Ehrenberg, 80, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary Jo Fox, 88, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 1, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald K. Guse, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services were held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, assisted the family.
Irene Halverson, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William F. Kepler, 89, Beloit, died Thursday, Dec. 31, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard T. Kingsley Sr., 85, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 2, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Howard K. Powell, 98, Elkhorn, died Friday, Jan. 1, at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of services Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
James L. Reed, 67, Argyle, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Edward "Ed" Vopelak, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 6 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Keith A. Zimmerman, 41, Beloit, died Dec. 23 in Beloit. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 9, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 9 at the funeral home.