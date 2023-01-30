James P. “Jim” Byrne, 67, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 29, at home. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, and from 10 a.m. until the time of celebration Feb. 3 at the funeral home.

Vivian A. Fisher, 98, Janesville, died Jan. 20 at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.