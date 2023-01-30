James P. “Jim” Byrne, 67, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 29, at home. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, and from 10 a.m. until the time of celebration Feb. 3 at the funeral home.
Vivian A. Fisher, 98, Janesville, died Jan. 20 at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard C. Heine, 73, Delavan, died Monday, Jan. 30, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Our Redeemer Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 7 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Alice K. Johnson, 84, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Viva Moe, 98, Clinton, died Sunday, Jan. 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patricia L. Rafter, 73, Clinton, died Monday, Jan. 30, at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Dawn Render, 52, Clinton, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
