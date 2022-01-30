James Bussey, 92, Edgerton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funearl Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lowell Fjalstad, 84, Beloit, died Jan. 22 at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit.
Dorothy Gillette, 101, Edgerton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, at Edgerton Hospital & Health Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Gregory A. Hanson, 75, Edgerton, died Jan. 7 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday Feb. 5, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Nicholas W. Hubred, 33, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
June M. Johnston, 98, Beloit, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joan F. Jorgensen, 88, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maryanne Legzdins, 68, Darien, died Friday, Jan. 28, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Steven A. Paul, 42, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 28, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schnedier Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Glen E. Pofahl, 65, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol Ann Schultz, 77, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 30, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Linda L. Schut, 73, Clinton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funearl & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Jerry C. Stone, 78, Edgerton, died Friday, Jan. 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 4 at the funeral home.
Hang Sun, 70, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Peggy Williams, 70, Beloit, died Jan. 19 in Madison. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Thomas J. Williams, 80, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 29, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.