Michael "Mike" Ballmer, 64, Janesville, died Jan. 2 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eric "Sonny" Johnson, 52, Edgerton, died Monday, Jan. 23, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 2 at the funeral home.
Joyce Jean Morgan, 76, Lake Geneva, died Jan. 9 at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Lake Geneva. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Randall Robert Sand, 64, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 30 at home. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Ione Faye (Wilson) Tindle, 96, Elkhorn, died Jan. 17 at Golden Years Nursing Home, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas and Dahl Funeral Home, Union Grove, is assisting the family.
John R. Warner, 84, Evansville, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
