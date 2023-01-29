Michael "Mike" Ballmer, 64, Janesville, died Jan. 2 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Eric "Sonny" Johnson, 52, Edgerton, died Monday, Jan. 23, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 2 at the funeral home.