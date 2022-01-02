Jerome Samuel “Jerry” Green, 70, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 5 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Pamela W. Jeninga, 60, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Jan. 2, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mary E. Logan, 81, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 31, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kevin S. Olle, 48, Walworth, died Sunday, Jan. 2, at Inspiration Ministries, Walworth. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Richard S. Ostrowski, 90, Whitewater and Milton, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our House Senior Living, Whitewater. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Timothy M. Phetteplace, 66, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at home. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Clara H. Teeter, 84, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesvile. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
Patricia A. (Carle) Wellhoefer, 74, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 1, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 8 at the funeral home.
Alice M. Wood, 93, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 31, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
