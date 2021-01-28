Raymond M Case, 71, of Janesville, died January 27, 2021, at home. Services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3rd at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2nd at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home and at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Kimberly R. Wood, 53, Darien, died January 27, 2021, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Randall I Krohn, 71, Janesville, died January 27, 2021, at Mercyhealth and Trauma Center. Arrangements are pending with the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home