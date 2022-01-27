Eugene William "Gene" Bessel, 64, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Rockford, Illinois. Stateline Cremations, Loves Park, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Gene A. Bobolz, 86, Avalon, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Martha A. Gore, 87, Elkhorn, died Thursday, Jan. 27, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Judith A. Hause, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ruby Hoskins, 78, Beloit, died Sunday, Jan. 23, in Beloit. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Fountain of Life Tabernacle Holiness Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kenneth C. McCumber, 56, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard "Dick" Stearns III, 94, Delavan, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at home. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
