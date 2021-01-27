Saundra C. (Jontz) Elliott, 76, Lake Geneva, died January 15, 2021, Lakeland Hospital. Services for Saundra will scheduled at a later date. Memorials are requested in Saundra's name to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. To post a condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Elaine Ann (Butterfield) Wild, 78, Lyons Township, died January 19, 2021, at home. Services for Elaine were held on Tuesday January 26th, 2021 at Calvary Community Church. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhom.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting Elaines family.
Carol Zimmerman, 78, Whitewater, died January 25, 2021, in Delavan. Services will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Grant M. Hirschfield, 36, Janesville, died January 25, 2021, at home. No Services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville is assisting the family.
Alvina E. Hundley, 89, Milton, died January 25, 2021, at Swifthaven, Edgerton. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family.
Mary Ellen Bayley, 69, Walworth, died January 25, 2021, Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. Services will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Leo D Upward, 85, of Janesville, died January 26, 2021, at home. Per his request, no services will be held. Military honors will be performed at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary L Tracy, 85, of Janesville, died January 27, 2021, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 3rd at the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Rufus "Duck" Walker, Jr., 77, Beloit, died January 26, 2021, St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Funeral services are 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared a www.hansengravitt.com.
Ann Shirley Patterson, 74, Monroe, died January 26, 2021, Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Stanley C. ("Stan") Scheiwe, 82, Fort Atkinson, died January 25, 2021, at home. No services are planned. Memorials may go to Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson or Parkinson's Foundation. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.