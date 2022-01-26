Carol S. Carlson, 73, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services are planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kenneth T. Clark, 78, Tiffany, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Marcella L. Gordon, 81, Beloit, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ruby Jean (Brandon) Hoskins, 78, Beloit, died Sunday, Jan. 23, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Barbara F. McCarville, 100, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 1 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting he family.
Linda Pike, 73, Beloit, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Martha A. Vander Kooi, 79, Clinton, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
