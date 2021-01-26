Brian V. Carhart, 55, Janesville, died January 25, 2021, at his home.. Services will be held in June at the family home. The Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Leandra N. Mena, 78, of Delavan, died January 22, 2021, in Janesville. A visitation on Zoom(see betzerfuneralhome.com for link)will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. with worship at 3 p.m. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Raymond C. Kooistra, 73, Rockton, died January 25, 2021, Delavan Health Services. Services will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.