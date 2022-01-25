Ada Brudos, 84, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 24, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harley W. “Butch” Delaney, 61, Beloit, died Sunday, Jan. 23, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Feb. 1 at the funeral home.
Judith Yvonne Hanson, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 28 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marvin T. Helwig, 83, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Feb. 2 at the funeral home.
William E. Herkert, 76, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 20, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Shirley J. Knickerbocker, 94, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 24, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sondra Lynne Matthews, 53, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 24, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan 31, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 31 at the funeral home.
Anthony A. Sienkowski, 70, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Jan. 22, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home.
