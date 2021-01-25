Carol A. Hutchison, 86, Beloit, died January 24, 2021, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Edward C. Wilson, 86, Lake Geneva, died January 24, 2021, at home. Private Family Services will be held. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Randy J. Ehlers, 67, Delavan, died January 24, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Taylor Jo Heitka, 22, of Janesville, died January 22, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A celebration of Taylor's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Curtis "Curt" Larson, 85, Janesville, died January 24, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital. Private funeral service Friday, January 29, Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home assisting the family.
Richard M. Kennedy, 78, Janesville, died January 24, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. A Memorial Mass will be held 11AM, Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. A visitation will be 10AM at church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.