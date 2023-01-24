Roger S. Apted, 82, Milton, died Saturday, Jan. 21, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Richard A. "Rick" Schoultz, 74, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, town of Sugar Creek. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 4 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.