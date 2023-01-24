Roger S. Apted, 82, Milton, died Saturday, Jan. 21, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard A. "Rick" Schoultz, 74, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, town of Sugar Creek. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 4 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Kathi Jo (Lamb) Stebnitz, 61, Delavan, died Sunday, Jan. 22, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lakeland Community Church, town of Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 4 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Dorothy "Dotty" Lee Swatek, 82, Lake Geneva, died Jan. 13 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 27 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
James P. "Jim" Winters, 54, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Jan. 21, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 28 at the funeral home.
