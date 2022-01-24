Warren W. Adair, 74, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Milton. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Millie Churchill, 93, Edgerton, died Jan. 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 28 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Michael Gruss, 67, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 22, at Green Knolls, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Lorraine “Rainey” Hohnberger, 75, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 23, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Calvin Howard, 32, Lansing, Michigan, formerly Brodhead, died Friday, Jan. 21, at home. Celebration of life will be Saturday, Jan. 29, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Jean A. (Torkilson) Krebs, 92, Evansville, died Sunday, Jan. 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James E. O’Connor, 70, Elkhorn, formerly Delavan, died Sunday, Jan. 23, at Aurora Medical Center Summit, town of Summit. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Fontana. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 28 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family
Corey Allen Sexton, 33, town of Bloomfield, died Jan. 6 in Kenosha. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
John A. Shell, 83, Edgerton, died Saturday, Jan. 22, at Fort HealthCare, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Paul M. Van Marter, 88, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 23, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.