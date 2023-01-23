Elmer “Dave” Fleming, 87, Burlington, died Saturday, Jan. 21, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Burlington. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Eugene George “Gene” Krauklis, 94, Elkhorn, died Sunday, Jan. 22, at Vintage On the Ponds, town of Delavan. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.