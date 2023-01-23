Elmer “Dave” Fleming, 87, Burlington, died Saturday, Jan. 21, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Burlington. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Eugene George “Gene” Krauklis, 94, Elkhorn, died Sunday, Jan. 22, at Vintage On the Ponds, town of Delavan. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Richard A. Leick, 70, Evansville, died Friday, Jan. 20, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Barbara Paul, 67, Beloit, died Sunday, Jan. 22, at home. No services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.
Jennifer K. Ressler, 46, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 20, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Leonard L. Stalker, 82, Milton, died Saturday, Jan. 21, at home. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 26 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.