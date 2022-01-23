Donald F. Brieger, 92, Delavan, died Thursday, Jan. 20, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Arlene E. Schmidt, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 20, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 25 at the funeral home.
John A. Shell, 83, Edgerton, died Saturday, Jan. 22, at Fort Health Care, Fort Atkinson. Arrangements are pending. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Edward B. Thomas, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 20, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol L. Vike, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be Feb. 19, 2022, at the Janesville Elks Lodge. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
