Judy Ann (Paulson) Bennington, 80, Beloit, died Jan. 11 in Beloit. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James W. Campbell, 63, Oconomowoc, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Jan. 25 at the funeral home.
Janet Louise (Fairbert) Conradson, 86, Beloit, died Jan. 7 in Janesville. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard Leroy "Dick" Dray, 69, Beloit, died Jan. 3 in Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
John P. Dubant, 86, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 16, in Beloit. Private services were held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Edward "Ed" Gorton, 78, Beloit, died Jan. 15 at Vitas Hospice Facility, West Allis. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Michael K. "Mike" Hall, 74, Rockton, Illinois, died Monday, Jan. 16, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at American Legion Post 322, Rockton, Illinois. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Geraldine A. Hartmann, 80, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 16, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Wanda Sue (Prince) Ingram, 76, South Beloit, Illinois, died Jan. 15 in Beloit. Memorial visitation will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Peggy L. Legler, 72, Evansville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Elinor L. Lorum, 88, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 26 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James Richard Rebone, 66, Beloit, died Jan. 15 in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dorald M. Robinson, 89, Milton and Whitewater, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday Jan. 27, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Leonard Stalker, 82, Milton, died Saturday, Jan. 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Guy V. Trunkhill, 67, Indianford, died Friday, Jan. 20, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Ronald Yakes, 54, Delavan, died Jan. 15 at home. Celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Lions Club Field House, Williams Bay. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
