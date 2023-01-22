Judy Ann (Paulson) Bennington, 80, Beloit, died Jan. 11 in Beloit. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

James W. Campbell, 63, Oconomowoc, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Jan. 25 at the funeral home.