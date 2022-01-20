Bernard M. Anderson, 95, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rhonda Colby, 70, Beloit, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, at home. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at VFW Post 2306, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Evelyn Marie (Walvoord) Dahl, 85, Burlington, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday Jan. 24, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Jan. 24 at the funeral home.
Joanne E. Krainer, 56, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Darlene Kushner, 64, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 20, at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Kushner home, 3402 Randolph Road, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Ann Lund, 85, Edgerton, died Jan. 4, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 5 at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 5 at the funeral home.
Wesley C. Lund, 89, Edgerton, died Thursday, Jan. 20, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 5 at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 5 at the funeral home.
Dennis Berry Pearson, 78, Beloit, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Larry A. Stenulson, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kasi R. (Kolls) Thoele, 49, Parachute, Colorado, formerly Clinton, died Sunday, Jan. 16, at Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lafayette, Colorado. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Wayne E. Tucker, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 27 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Peggy Williams, 70, Madison, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Ashwabay House Assisted Living, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.