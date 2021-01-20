William Crandall Baum Sr., 96, Milton, died January 18, 2021, at home. Private funeral services will be Monday January 25, 2021 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Public visitation will be Monday from 10am to 10:50am at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged.
William Crandall Baum, Jr, 82, Hastings, MN, died February 18, 2020, at Regina Hospital, Hastings, MN. Private memorial services will be Monday January 25, 2021 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Public visitation will be Monday from 10am to 10:50am at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged.
Emily Eckert, 23, Milton, died January 19, 2021, UW Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 10AM-11:30AM. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family.
William L. "Bill" Hollingsworth, 78, Janesville, died January 15, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. A memorial gathering will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, Janesville on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Britt A. Udell, 65, Beloit, WI, died January 19, 2021, at home. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.