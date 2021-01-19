Paul A. Hulick, 96, Janesville, died January 19, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Roger Kok, 81, Delavan, died January 18, 2021, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Vivian E. Seuser, 94, Delavan, died January 19, 2021, St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. Private Family Services will be held. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.