Bart J. DiMattina, 82, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 6 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Draylen Chalil Fair, 26, Beloit, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.