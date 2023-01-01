Bart J. DiMattina, 82, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 6 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Draylen Chalil Fair, 26, Beloit, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kandy L. Flood, 48, Sun Prairie, died Thursday, Dec. 29, at University Hospital, Madison. No services are planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Wayne A. Marko, 88, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 30, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael R. Mayfield, 62, Beloit, died Thursday, Dec. 29, in Madison. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Pamela Janelle Pegeese, 45, Minneapolis, formerly Beloit, died Dec. 17 in Minneapolis. Memorial services will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 5, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Jean M. (Anderson) Reilly, 82, Edgerton, died Thursday, Dec. 29, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Apfe-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.