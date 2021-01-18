Daniel G. Hemenway, 64, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Evelyn M. Price, 102, Lake Mills, died Saturday, Jan. 16, at Lake Mills Health Services, Lake Mills. Services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 23 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Ronald B. "Ron" Strub Sr., 84, Monroe, died Monday, Jan. 18, at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, town of Monroe. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 22 at the funeral home.
John D. Weiland, 54, Roanoke, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.