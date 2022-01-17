Joanne S. Clary, 65, Edgerton, died Friday, Jan. 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Marlin R. Cobb, 66, Darien, died Sunday, Jan. 16, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Joan H. Fish, 84, Fort Atkinson, died Sunday, Jan. 16, at Sienna Crest, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Jan. 22 at the funeral home.
Allison Ann Funk, 30, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 16, at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home.
Richard Graves, 94, Beloit, died Monday, Jan. 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
David L. Kruse, 60, Madison, formerly Beloit, died Friday, Jan. 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Eugene R. "Gene" Myers, 88, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 16, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at New Life Assembly of God, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gloria M. Reik, 90, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 15, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
