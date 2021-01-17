Donna Gerke, 83, Beloit, died Saturday, Jan. 16, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Anne M. Moench, 96, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 14, at Our House Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Isaac J. Welch, 41, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 15, in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 23, at the funeral home.
Norman R. Wolff, 84, Delavan, died Thursday, Jan. 14, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Private services were held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.