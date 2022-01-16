Wayne G. Bogard, 71, town of Springfield, died Thursday, Jan. 13, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
June Farmer, 95, Lake Como, died Friday, Jan. 14, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Jan. 21, at Como Community Church, Como. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 21 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
JoAnn B. (Walkey) Haugan, 89, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 15, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lyda D. (Osika) Holz, 77, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Vicki A. Huffman, 71, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary E. (Halsey) Koutsky, 80, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, Jan. 13, at home. Private services were held. Celebration of life will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Stanley J. "Stan" Mulrooney, 95, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 13, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas L. Thompson, 73, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. no services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kevin L. Updike, 39, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 14, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 22 at the funeral home.
