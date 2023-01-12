Ruth Atkinson, 91, Beloit, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, at The Bay of Beloit, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Luther Valley Lutheran Church, town of Newark. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 20 at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
The Rev. Dr. Robert Gordon Bramlett, 81, Madison, died Nov. 13 in Madison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 21 at the church. Cremation Society of Milwaukee, West Allis, is assisting the family.
Patricia A. Hintzman, 87, Beloit, died Thursday, Jan. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ralph Harold Niemann, 78, Milton, died Monday, Jan. 9, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Carolina Selvera, 88, Delavan, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, at East Troy Manor, East Troy. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 17 at the church.
Timothy L. Weir, 57, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 12, at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
Ellis Ray Wilson, 89, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 31 at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
