Ruth Atkinson, 91, Beloit, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, at The Bay of Beloit, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Luther Valley Lutheran Church, town of Newark. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 20 at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Gordon Bramlett, 81, Madison, died Nov. 13 in Madison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 21 at the church. Cremation Society of Milwaukee, West Allis, is assisting the family.