Maria Acosta, 79, Delavan, died Wednesday Jan. 12, at Williams Bay Health Services, Williams Bay. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Carole Dornbusch, 81, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, at home. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Chapel on the Hill, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 13 at the church. Services will be streamed online at chapelonthehill.net. Masks and social distancing are expected. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Allen James “AJ” Ehret, 72, Avalon, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Emerald Grove Church, Emerald Grove. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 19 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Guadalupe Manriquez, 82, Delavan, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Patsy L. Phillips, 71, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 10, in Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 17 at the funeral home.
