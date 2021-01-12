Harold R. Bothun, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ronald K. Ganong, 82, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 11, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, online at schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William E. Olsen, 84, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting his family.
Kenneth R. Whitby, 88, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 9, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.