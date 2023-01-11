Judy A. Bennington, 80, Beloit, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Andrew “Andy” Davis, 69, Verona, died Friday, Jan. 6, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Nakoma Golf Club, Madison. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 14 at the golf club. Ryan Funeral Homes, Madison (ryanfuneral service.com), is assisting the family