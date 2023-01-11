Judy A. Bennington, 80, Beloit, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Andrew “Andy” Davis, 69, Verona, died Friday, Jan. 6, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Nakoma Golf Club, Madison. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 14 at the golf club. Ryan Funeral Homes, Madison (ryanfuneral service.com), is assisting the family
James A. Heine, 86, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert Hinzpeter, 50, Delavan, died Friday, Jan. 6, at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Marilyn Ann Kroupa, 84, Elkhorn, died Jan. 4 at RidgeStone Terrace, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 14 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Arnold H. “Arnie” Melbye, 73, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patricia S. Schuler, 76, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 18 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Laura J. Thomas, 85, Beloit, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit is assisting the family.
