Alvin C. “Mick” Anderson, 98, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, at Rock Haven, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mark Allen Erickson, 49, Burlington, died Jan. 3 at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Integrity Celebrations Facility, Burlington. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Austin J. Gibson, 19, Delavan, died Saturday, Jan. 8, at home. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at The Rustic Pub, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Brayden Holmquist, 50, Beloit, died Thursday, Jan. 6, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Sally Ann Kruse, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Harold Nitz, 85, Beloit, died Monday, Jan. 10, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.