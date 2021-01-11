Ruth Kathleen Corkhill, 94, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 10, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 14 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael J. Dow, 73, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 10, at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marlys J. Gallup, 93, Delavan, died Saturday, Jan. 9, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Donald Henley, 86, Janesville, died Monday, Jan. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patricia Ann (Scott) Playter, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 10, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 16 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Catherine M. Robison, 82, Elkhorn, died Friday, Jan. 8, at Kindred Hearts, Elkhorn. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Abel Vasquez, 61, Delavan, died Monday, Jan. 11, at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.