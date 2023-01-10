Darlene Marie Heidenreich, 89, Williams Bay, died January 5, 2023, at Sherwood Lodge. Memorial mass at St. Benedict's Church in Fontana, WI at 3:00pm on Friday, January 13.A fellowship gathering will follow in the church hall. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting Darlene's family.
Janet Louise (Fairbert) Conradson, 85, of Janesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died January 7, 2023, in Janesville, Wisconsin. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family.
John P. Dubant, 86, of Beloit, Wisconsin, formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin, died January 5, 2023, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family.
Carol Martin Liefke, 85, Milton, died January 7, 2023, at Oak Park Place. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM Monday, January 16, 2023, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30AM until the time of services January 16 at the funeral home.
Alice L. Kohn, 100, McFarland, died January 9, 2023, Sienna Meadow Memory Care, Oregon, WI. Services will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Mary A. (Riha) Suchy, 94, of Lake Geneva, died January 10, 2023, at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Visitation January 15, 1:30-2 p.m. Chapel on the Hill (N2440 Ara Glen Dr, Lake Geneva). Service 2 p.m. Pastor Sean Walker officiating. Private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.
Debra S. Hackler, 59, Lake Geneva, died January 5, 2023, peacefully surrounded by family. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1-4p.m. at the Como Club House (W3730 Clubhouse Dr., Lake Geneva, WI). Full obit on website. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.