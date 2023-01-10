Darlene Marie Heidenreich, 89, Williams Bay, died January 5, 2023, at Sherwood Lodge. Memorial mass at St. Benedict's Church in Fontana, WI at 3:00pm on Friday, January 13.A fellowship gathering will follow in the church hall. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting Darlene's family.

Janet Louise (Fairbert) Conradson, 85, of Janesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died January 7, 2023, in Janesville, Wisconsin. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family.