John A. Eccles Jr., 73, Edgerton, died Friday, Jan. 7, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home.
Kim L. Elfers-Ryder, 57, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Anthony G. “Tony” Grant, 79, Janesville, died Saturday, Jan. 8, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will from noon until the time of services Jan. 14 at the funeral home.
Brayden Eric Holmquist, 50, Beloit, died Thursday, Jan. 6, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gerald K. Lueck, 70, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 14 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
