Patricia Ann Barkas, 78, Darien, died Saturday, Jan. 9, at Rosewood Manor, Delavan. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Edmond J. "Ed" Bielarczyk, 71, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 7, in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending.
Christina Sarah Bieser, 37, Delavan, died Dec. 29, at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Virtual celebration of life will be Saturday, Jan. 23. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jimmie M. Collicott Sr., 78, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at home. No services are planned at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marion Alice Farnsworth, 97, Evansville, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, Janesville. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Karen J. Nelson, 76, Beloit, died Saturday, Jan. 9, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements ared pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Evelyn Mae (Goehl) Wanninger, 90, Hales Corners, died Saturday, Jan. 9, at Hales Corners Care Center, Hales Corners. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patrick J. Welch Sr., 83, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 8, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arthur E. Whalen Jr., 88, Darien, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Memorial services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.