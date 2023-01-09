Karl M. Fetting, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 8, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
Lloyd R. Laskowski, 93, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Jeanette Long, 91, Delavan, died Monday, Jan. 9, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, town of Sugar Creek. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 12 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Ruben Cano Olvera, 65, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 6, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday Jan. 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 13 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Zhair Timir Randolph, infant son of Brandon Collier and Dykaria Herron, was delivered stillborn Dec. 16 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Margaret Ann Zahn-Klein, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Emmy’s Bar/AmericInn Ballroom, Janesville. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
