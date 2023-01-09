Karl M. Fetting, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 8, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 12 at the funeral home.

Lloyd R. Laskowski, 93, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.