Walter E. Bancroft, 72, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dorothy Chambers, 83, Janesville, died Friday, Jan. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
Hannelore “Lolo” (Gaffron) Cimbalo, 86, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Arbor Village of Geneva Crossing, Lake Geneva. Private services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Dorothy C. (Stone) Geske, 83, Edgerton, died Friday, Jan. 7, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 13, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
Gregory A. Hanson, 75, Edgerton, died Thursday, Jan. 6, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Beverly S. Rawson, 78, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at Mount Zion Christian Church, town of Lyons. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 15 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Doris Schroeder, 74, Milton, formerly Edgerton, died Dec. 5 at home. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Milton Community House, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Patrick R. Taylor, 70, Elkhorn, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
Richard Lee Walker, 67, Beloit, formerly Waveland, Mississippi, died Friday, Jan. 7, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Karen A. Wiedman, 73, Janesville, died Thursday, Jan. 6, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.