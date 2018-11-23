Gertrude L. Airis, 101, Janesville, died Nov. 7 at Cedar Crest Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Bonita “Bonnie” G. Becker, 77, Edgerton, died Monday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Alice E. Jenson, 95, Stoughton, formerly of Edgerton, died Tuesday at Milestone Assisted Living, Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Raymond A. Quade, 72, Darien, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
