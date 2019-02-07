Dorothy A. Albert, 94, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Nicholas Cade, 46, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Kathleen G. Caisson, 62, Lake Geneva, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services are planned. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Frank A. Ludeman, 89, Whitewater, died Tuesday at Fairhaven Community, Whitewater. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Charlene Marie Messer, 72, Beloit, died Wednesday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Angeline P. Percente, 84, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Ray E. Smith, 58, Lake Geneva, died Friday at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Anthony M. Whedon, 53, Milwaukee, died Friday at home. Services will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse