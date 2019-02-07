Dorothy A. Albert, 94, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Nicholas Cade, 46, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Kathleen G. Caisson, 62, Lake Geneva, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services are planned. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Frank A. Ludeman, 89, Whitewater, died Tuesday at Fairhaven Community, Whitewater. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Charlene Marie Messer, 72, Beloit, died Wednesday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Angeline P. Percente, 84, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Ray E. Smith, 58, Lake Geneva, died Friday at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Anthony M. Whedon, 53, Milwaukee, died Friday at home. Services will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.