Robert L. Pearson, Jr., 77, Janesville, died Wednesday at Rock Haven. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting his family.
Orson Lester Weaver, 91, Harvard, died Friday at home. Services are pending. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Melvin Zarnstorff, 78, Elkhorn, died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family
