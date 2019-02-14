Wayne M. Anderson, 79, Jefferson, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lisa A. Schroeder, 57, Janesville, died Wednesday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.