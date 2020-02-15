Myrtle M. Campbell, 84, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Thomas E. McKearn, 65, Whitewater, died Saturday near Milton. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m Monday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Norman Phillips, 87, Janesville, died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services might be held at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Alice M. Sheppard, 93, Janesville, died Friday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.