Donald F. Anderson, 84, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Linda Fay Beard-Whitehead, 61, Beloit, died Feb. 10 at home. Services will be at noon Friday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

William J. Burke, 90, Lake Geneva, formerly of Chicago and Elmhurst, Illinois, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Lucy “Mama Lucy” Davidson, 108, South Beloit, Illinois, died Feb. 9 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at noon Saturday at Community Baptist Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Russell J. Lucht, 74, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Thomas Thorp, 66, Janesville, died Saturday in Janesville. Private services will be at a later date.