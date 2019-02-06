Josephine R. Link Lowman, 46, Janesville, died Jan. 25 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Brian S. Palmquist, 50, Sharon, died Monday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services were held. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, assisted the family.
