Phyllis Crum, 90, Genoa City, died Friday at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. No services are planned.

Dolores M. Jones, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Ingrid Kirkegaard, 59, Lake Geneva, died Monday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Marjorie L. Krause, 61, Milton, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 27 at the church. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Keith D. Maves, 71, Edgerton, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Betty J. Murphy, 83, Delavan, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Swanhild S. Zaborek, 78, Edgerton, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.