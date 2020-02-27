Roger Lloyd Broege, 63, Beloit, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Turtle Community Center, Shopiere. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services March 14 at the center. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Juanita Marie Flater, 70, Brodhead, died Saturday in Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Living Word Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.

Raymond C. Gardiner, 90, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Elaine E. Kirkpatrick, 72, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.