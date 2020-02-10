Madalyn Anderson, 92, Elkhorn, formerly of Chicago, died Sunday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Arthur Koeller, 91, Delavan, died Saturday at home. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Geraldine M. Moyer, 86, Clinton, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Joseph D. Williamson, 68, Milton, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Joan Watts Wootton, 91, Janesville, died Saturday in Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday at First Congregational Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.